2 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $159,900

Great recently REMODELED RANCH home with beautiful VIEWS and easy RIVER ACCESS for fun on the Fox River! Brand new kitchen with all STAINLESS STEEL appliances and white cabinetry. ALL NEW crown moulding, baseboards, and trim. Living room, dining room, and open kitchen with New Wood Laminate FLOORING and great natural light. Both bedrooms including wood laminate flooring as well with full UPDATED BATHROOM. NEW ROOF, gutters, and completely NEW GARAGE. New concrete driveway and walkway to front door. Ideal investment property or starter/downsize home.