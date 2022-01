2 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $365,000

CHECK OUT THE 3-D AND WALK THROUGH VIDEO! THEN FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS CHARMING FOX RIVERFRONT HOME AND IT'S SPECTACULAR SUNSETS. SPACIOUS AND OPEN WITH LARGE MARVIN WINDOWS TO CAPTURE YOUR VIEW FROM THE MINUTE YOU WALK THROUGH THE DOOR AND CONTINUES FROM THE KITCHEN, LIVING AND DINING ROOM. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS ON THE MAIN FLOOR SPARKLE IN FRONT OF THE WARM AND COZY FIREPLACE. 2 FULL BATHROOMS THE ONE ON THE MAIN FLOOR IS LARGE ENOUGH TO ADD THE WASHER AND DRYER AND THE 2ND FULL BATHROOM IS IN THE PRIMARY MASTER SUITE WHICH INCLUDES PINE ACCENT CEILING, BAY WINDOW, WALKIN CLOSET AND SEVERAL CUBBY HOLES AND BUILT-INS. THE BASEMENT PROVIDES GREAT STORAGE THAT HAS BOTH INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR ACCESS. BREATH TAKING SUNSETS FROM THE LARGE 30X12 DECK INCLUDES BENCH SEATING A GAZEBO, ELECTTRIC AND SEPERATE GRILLING/SMOKING AREA, STAIRS ON BOTH ENDS LEADING TO THE FENCED YARD. OVERSIZED 2 CAR GARAGE AND LARGE PARKING SPACE. FURNACE REPLACED LAST YEAR. JUST MINUTES TO PISTAKEE LAKE, ENJOY ALL THE CHAIN O LAKES HAS TO OFFER, IT'S LIKE BEING ON VACATION YEAR ROUND! SELLER PREFERS TO SELL AS-IS AND CURRENTLY DOES NOT HAVE FLOOD PLAIN INSURANCE. NO FHA PLEASE