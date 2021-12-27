Eagle Lake Waterfront Home with Sunset Views from your Living Room or yard! This Open Concept home could be just the right size for your family to enjoy as a Vacation Destination or Year Round Home. Walk into the back door and your eyes will immediately be drawn to the Lake through the huge windows in the living room. Kitchen and Main Bath are off to the left with another Half Bath and both Bedrooms on the right. The younger ones will enjoy the loft space above the living room or use it for extra storage! There is a private beach just a few homes away to enjoy. If you're just starting your adventures with Lake Living, we have a pontoon and sail boat in working order available. Please see the Information & Inclusions List uploaded! Ice Fishing is just around the corner, come check it out!
2 Bedroom Home in Kansasville - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
New restaurant opens in former Northsiders Lake Geneva location.
Proposed Kwik Trip convenient store and gas station receives final approval in the City of Lake Geneva.
Geneva Theater could be renovated to include different types of entertainment
A 40-year-old man ended up with charges for heroin possession after his car didn't start, police offered him a ride and they reportedly discov…
A 44-year-old man is facing charges after he reportedly engaged in abusive, profane and loud manner at Creek Road Community Church on Dec. 11.
An Illinois engineer says the creature he saw was fast, athletic and massive, covering a two-lane road in two quick strides.
Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin finally re-opened Thursday night after dozens of vehicles were involved in multiple crashes in the morning.
After less than a year in business, the Wicked Poke Hut, 120 Broad St., has announced the business’ last day will be Tuesday, Dec. 21.
A 22-year-old is facing charges after reportedly caused bodily harm to an officer inside the Walworth County Jail on Friday, Dec. 17.
BURLINGTON — A Burlington man has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor.