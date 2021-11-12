2 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,195,000

This home has a fabulous location just 2 homes off the water in the Geneva Oaks Association. The nice, deep water BOAT SLIP is halfway down the pier and has easy in/out access. Your Association pier and park has plenty of room for picnics and games. The large 3/4 acre lot has plenty of mature trees for privacy and a nice sized yard. The home has a split level floor plan and beautiful living room with vaulted ceilings and a wall of windows welcoming in the sunlight. Right off the living room is a screened porch and deck for entertaining. There are two formal bedrooms and two loft areas that could easily be converted into private bedrooms. The lot next door is also for sale on .84 acres with lake rights MLS #17711449.