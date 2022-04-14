2 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,800

Just one street away from Lake Geneva. Plenty of shopping and dining, LG Beach, Lake Walk, Elm Park, just one cross one ! Open living/ dining/kitchen area, new flooring, stainless appliances, granite counters, mini-subway tile backsplash, black lighting fixtures and hardware! Two large bedrooms, new carpet & large closets. SW facing main bedroom has seasonal, tree-top lake view. 1/2 bath with new vanity, backsplash, lighting is off main bed through sizable walk-through closet. Full bath with new vanity, linen closet, backsplash, shower controls & lighting. Extra large closet in hallway. Laundry, storage and party room in lower level. Plenty of parking in the rear lot. Also boat/ trailer parking available thru HOA. Minimum 1 year lease per Association Rules