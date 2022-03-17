2 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,800

Great location! Across the street from Geneva Lake. Walk to everything Lake Geneva has to offer. Heat, gas, water, cable and internet included in rent. Nice private, top floor end unit which gives you extra natural light! Walk to downtown and the lake path! Remodeled kitchen featuring white cabinetry with crown molding, tile backsplash, upgraded stainless steel appliances and stainless steel hood! Separate eating area! Cozy living room with picture window! Gracious size master bedroom with double windows, walk-in closet and private 1/2 bath! New plush carpet in bedrooms! Fresh paint! New fixtures throughout! Move right in without any work! Storage locker and laundry in lower level! Sorry no smoking indoor. 1 pet allowed (less than 25 lbs) for a small fee. Laundry room is in the building.