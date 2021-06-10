 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $170,000

Highly sought after 2 bedroom Interlaken Condo! You'll love the kitchen in this condo with custom cabinets with built in refrigerator, freezer and dishwasher, solid surface counter and clean look. Main level unit with fireplace, new carpet throughout and neutral colors. Includes a Haier washer & dryer combo for convenient in-unit laundry. Enjoy Interlaken amenities on Lake Como and the vacation atmosphere at The Ridge. Furniture negotiable. No Pets Allowed. View More

