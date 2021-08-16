 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $189,900

Cool summer vibes....Bring your flip flops and suntan lotion, cause this one is 1 block from lake. It's a 2 BR upper ranch floor unit. Master has double closets and private 1/2 bath. Kitchen has a pantry and open to the living room. There is a deck overlooking one of the two outdoor green space's in this secured condo complex. In-Unit Laundry. Gated parking space. Convenient Storage Area. Low Association Dues Includes Cable. It's perfect for your week-end getaways or just easy year round living. Totally walk-able lifestyle with restaurants, coffee shops, park, boat launch, and beach. . Needs some TLC the seller is offering a $1000 home depot gift card for your decorating needs. (at closing with an accepted offer). Time to kick this lake living DREAM into action!

