Move-in ready well maintained 2BR/2BA condominium has a private location with wooded backyard and is minutes to downtown Lake Geneva, easy access to highways, nearby shopping, trails and parks. Internet and cable included in HOA dues. This second floor condo features vaulted ceilings in a spacious great room, dining room, open bright eat-in kitchen, two balconies, in-unit laundry room and attached one-car garage. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet, two vanities and shower stall. Second bedroom has a full bath.
2 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $229,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Tony Evers signs contract for culvert replacement in Delavan.
WHITEWATER — A man has been charged after reportedly peeing on the lobby floor of a McDonald's in Whitewater.
WILLIAMS BAY — Geneva Lake General Store is now open at 88 N Walworth Ave., stocked with unique gifts and souvenirs sourced from local artists…
After last year's cancellation, Big Foot High School's homecoming parade is set to return this Friday, Oct. 1, starting at 2 p.m.
- Updated
On the same day as the Great Chicago Fire in 1871, a wildfire in Wisconsin killed 1,500 people or more — yet it remains much less widely known.
October’s right around the corner, which means that Walworth County area’s Oktoberfest celebrations are coming up fast.
- Updated
EAGLE RIVER — Three people died in the crash of a small plane in northern Wisconsin, federal aviation officials said Wednesday.
Walworth County releases 2022 budget includes new homeless shelter funds, 911 texting, study of White River park barn
Over a million dollars for a new homeless shelter, plans to implement 911 texting and an expansion of the county’s crisis liaison program are just three of the ways Walworth County is proposing to spend its $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that the federal government awarded government agencies to help them deal with the COVID pandemic.
A Necedah man died after jumping from an overpass into oncoming traffic on Interstate 90 near Mauston on Tuesday, authorities reported.
- Updated
A criminal complaint filed Friday alleges that a mother has been trying, thus far successfully, to hide her 14-year-old son from being arrested after he was accused of shooting and killing a Racine teen on Sept. 3.