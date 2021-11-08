 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $299,900

Charming, Updated, Bungalow Home. Only 1/2 Block From Lake Como! Grand Entrance With Stone Pillars, Vaulted Wood Ceiling. Trex Decking on Front Porch and Back Deck. No Expense Was Spared On The Updates. Beautiful Back Yard With Privacy Fence, Stone Fire Pit, Great For Entertaining. Large Garage With Epoxy Floor & Heated. Just Waiting For Your Toys! This Home Is Being Sold With The Furniture. Bring Your Suitcase & Enjoy Lake Life Today!

