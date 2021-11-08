 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $409,900

2 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $409,900

2 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $409,900

Located just less than a mile from Geneva Lake & the Linn Pier boat launch, this is your perfect summer home! Positioned on .5 acres, this home is ready for your design ideas! Tons of outdoor living with a huge screened in porch, large patio for entertaining and a hot tub. The master bedroom is located on the main floor with a generously sized attached bath. Second floor you will find a bedroom and a bonus room (or a possible 2nd bedroom). Let's not forget about the oversized 3-car garage for all of your toys.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics