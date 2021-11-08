2 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $409,900

Located just less than a mile from Geneva Lake & the Linn Pier boat launch, this is your perfect summer home! Positioned on .5 acres, this home is ready for your design ideas! Tons of outdoor living with a huge screened in porch, large patio for entertaining and a hot tub. The master bedroom is located on the main floor with a generously sized attached bath. Second floor you will find a bedroom and a bonus room (or a possible 2nd bedroom). Let's not forget about the oversized 3-car garage for all of your toys.