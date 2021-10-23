2 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $429,000

Nearly new ranch home in Lake Geneva's beautiful Symphony Bay, an active adult targeted community. Amenities include: Private Lakeside Retreat, a Clubhouse with Fitness Center and Lap Pool AND Boat Club Membership access to Geneva Lake. Enjoy this remarkable lifestyle in your open concept ranch with high ceilings, island kitchen with stainless and granite overlooking an entertaining sized family room and cozy gas fireplace. Greet neighbors from the covered front porch or grill out on the covered back porch. This house has a den for your home office and a full basement with rough-in bath for your future plans. Ready to move-in home on spacious home-site with southern exposure.