 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $455,000

2 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $455,000

2 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $455,000

Rare opportunity to live the lake life of Geneva Lake. Walk or drive your golf cart to Beach & Shore Path, Public Boat Launch, neighborhood Restaurant/Bar/ Market, minutes to downtown Lake Geneva, Fontana, Williams Bay, conveniences and much more. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with large loft for possible 3rd bedroom. Spacious open room concept for entertainment inside or outside activities, all appliances included. Enjoy beautiful stone fireplace, pellet stove or private large fenced double lot yard including in ground pool, multiple decks. Year round residence or make this your vacation getaway, multiple possibilities. Extra storage area in partial basement with laundry facility & crawl space, includes back yard shed. Do not miss this opportunity to make your dream come true.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics