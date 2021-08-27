2 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $560,000

Completely Renovated! Charming Craftsman cottage in desireable Sunset Hills Lake Association! Every detail exquisite - proudly host your guests in this modernly- appointed home. Open floor plan showcases stately stone fireplace, butcher block counters, ss appliances, wood floors, designer tile and architectural lighting. Enjoy morning coffee and beautiful sunsets off your wraparound deck and the expansive views of the newly landscaped double lot. Added bonus an oversized shed/garden studio for a multitude of uses. Bring your golf cart for a short ride to your association's private lakefront park. Immediate access to the lake makes year-round lake living yours!