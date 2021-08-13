2 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $675,000

STUNNING Lake Views From This Completely NEW & Furnished Geneva Towers Condo! This Unit Was Gutted Down To The Concrete Walls & Built Out With All New Plumbing, Electrical, Walls, Mechanicals...Everything. Quality Hardwood Floors Throughout. Open Concept Kitchen With Island + Cambria Quartz Counters. Reverse Osmosis Water System. Living & Dining Space Walk Out To The Private 28' Balcony. Master Suite With Convenient In-Unit Laundry, Rarely Found In Geneva Towers. 2nd Bedroom With Double Barn Doors & Access To Balcony. Bathroom With Quartz Topped Vanity & Custom Tiled Shower With Multiple Shower Heads. Boat Slips Available to Lease! Association Amenities Also Include Heated Pool, Spa, Sauna, Party Room, Tennis Court, Play Ground & More.