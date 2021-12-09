 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $74,900

Great for first time home owner and that want to put in sweat equity or for an investor. Full unfinished basement and 1.5 detached garage. No furnace mechanicals, no well mechanicals has a shared well. Property is being sold ''AS IS'' also seller makes no warranties or representations.

