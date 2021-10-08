2 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $825,000

Enjoy the enchanting lifestyle around this ranch home with amazing views of Lake Geneva through the majestic Red Oak Trees! Only 10 homes in the exclusive Sylvan Trail Estates Subdivision - 2 are Lakefronts and the other 8 homes share a large Private Pier for swimming & fishing w/limited Boat Lift,Buoy and PWC Ramps - occupancy on a seniority basis. The home is very clean and move in ready with 2 beds & 1.5 baths and a cozy family room with a wood fireplace makes it the ''Perfect Weekend'' or fun year round home. Entertain on the large deck off the side of the house with views of the lake, or relax on the back patio and enjoy the sights & sounds of nature on the private - level - rectangular half acre lot. Pull into a two car garage leaving an oversized driveway for your guests to park!