2 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $849,900

Ranch home nestled on 6 acres and located near Geneva Lake's south shores. Kitchen featuring beautiful cabinetry opens to great room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Spacious main floor master walks out to deck overlooking private yard. Finished lower level with bedroom, bath and living room. Convenience of two car attached garage and low maintenance stone exterior. Property features a 40 x 20 outbuilding great for storage or projects. Inviting and expansive outdoor space with covered porch and mature trees. Home is turnkey with option of obtaining fully furnished.