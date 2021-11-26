Lake Front Geneva Towers Condo! Some of The BEST Views On The Lake Are Offered From This Great Association. This 8th Floor Offering Features Open Concept Living, Dining & Kitchen With New Hardwood Flooring & Gas Fireplace (Only Available On The 8th & 9th Floors). Granite Counters + Island w/Beverage Fridge. Master Suite w/Double Closets & Master Bath w/Double Vanity & Tiled Shower. Private 28' Balcony With Spectacular Sunset Views. Boat Slip Available For Lease, NO Waiting List. Located in Heart of Downtown Lake Geneva ~ Walk to Shops, Fine & Casual Dining & Beach. Geneva Towers Amenities Include: Heated Indoor Pool, Sauna, Work Out Room, Tennis Courts, Gated & Secure Entry & More. Underground Parking & Storage Unit Included. Plenty of Onsite Parking For Guests.
2 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $899,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake Geneva is the birthplace of the now famous Dungeons and Dragons fantasy game, where players create a role playing adventure.
Two hit-and-run crashes causing extensive property damage occurred on Monday, Nov. 22 in the Village of Walworth. In one a vehicle knocked dow…
A person taken into custody after an SUV plowed into holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing at least five people, has been identified. Here's the latest.
Extra security planned for VISIT Lake Geneva's annual Electric Christmas Parade after Waukesha incident.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Kenosha prosecutor and Kyle Rittenhouse's former attorney respond to Rittenhouse's comments on Fox News
"He would be wise to remember that being found not guilty by a jury is not the same thing as being innocent," prosecutor Thomas Binger said.
An SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in Waukesha on Sunday, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others in a horrifying scene captured by the city’s livestream and the cellphones of onlookers.
On Saturday, Nov. 20 at 10:28 a.m., the Lake Geneva Fire Department was dispatched to the report of smoke emitting from a structure at 1042 Ma…
A 20-year-old woman faces theft charges after she reportedly deceived and defrauded a Delavan woman on Snapchat.
It’s the holidays in Lake Geneva, and the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District (BID) is bringing the spirit of the season to downtown.