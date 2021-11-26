2 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $899,000

Lake Front Geneva Towers Condo! Some of The BEST Views On The Lake Are Offered From This Great Association. This 8th Floor Offering Features Open Concept Living, Dining & Kitchen With New Hardwood Flooring & Gas Fireplace (Only Available On The 8th & 9th Floors). Granite Counters + Island w/Beverage Fridge. Master Suite w/Double Closets & Master Bath w/Double Vanity & Tiled Shower. Private 28' Balcony With Spectacular Sunset Views. Boat Slip Available For Lease, NO Waiting List. Located in Heart of Downtown Lake Geneva ~ Walk to Shops, Fine & Casual Dining & Beach. Geneva Towers Amenities Include: Heated Indoor Pool, Sauna, Work Out Room, Tennis Courts, Gated & Secure Entry & More. Underground Parking & Storage Unit Included. Plenty of Onsite Parking For Guests.