2 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $144,900

Come see this "cute as a button" home nestled in Lakeland Park. This home has many upgrades within the last few years. Windows, furnace, A/C, water heater, flooring and appliances! There is an attached garage that has a covered porch in front of the house and a driveway that can accommodate at least 6 cars! The back of the home has a wonderful deck that overlooks the fenced yard with mature trees!