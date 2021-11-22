2 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $150,000

Location, Location, Location! McHenry Golf Course Subdivision is one of the most secluded in town... this "diamond in the rough" is ready for you to shine up and make it yours! Oversize lot with mature trees just a few blocks from neighborhood owned riverfront lot. Large living room doubles as dining room, newer oak kitchen, bedrooms are cozy but the surprise is the extra family room with slider to the rear deck and large back yard. Bring your toolbox and DIY ideas and let's make a deal!