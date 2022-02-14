Welcome to this beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath home located in the charming Waters Edge subdivision in McHenry. This spacious townhome features an inviting living room and dining room area, a bright kitchen with beautiful cabinets and newly installed stainless-steel appliances. The kitchen has access to the private patio space that is perfect for summer cookouts and entertaining with lovely views of the large backyard. This home also features a master suite with a walk-in closet and an updated master bathroom. Newer HVAC system (3/2021), Windowpanes (8/2020), Water Heater (3/2021), Ceiling fans (2021) and Stainless-steel fridge (9/2021). This home is move-in ready and won't last long. Come see this one today!
2 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $169,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
After seeing Burger King workers touching food without gloves on, customer allegedly pointed gun at employee
A Milwaukee man was allegedly so enraged upon seeing Burger King workers in Racine County touching food without gloves on that he demanded a refund and, even after receiving the refund, pointed a gun at a drive-thru worker.
Lake Geneva schools announce three finalists for superintendent position.
Mayoral candidates for the Feb. 15 primary election answer questions about issues affecting Lake Geneva.
Sushi and taco fans now have a new place to go.
Plans to convert Geneva Theater into a live entertainment revenue and taproom receives approval.
Billionaire J. Christopher Reyes purchases Driehaus Estate for $36 million
DELAVAN — Police reportedly charged a relative for abuse after a student came to school with a blackeye.
Representatives from the Abbey stressed this is not a J-1 visa program. This is for high school graduates wanting to gain experience in the hospitality industry.
DELAVAN — Not even a Wisconsin-grade snowstorm will stop people from eating at Sweet Aroma Ristorante on Valentine’s Day.
TOWN OF GENEVA — One of the area’s most popular winter attractions opens Saturday, Jan. 22.