2 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $169,900

Welcome to this beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath home located in the charming Waters Edge subdivision in McHenry. This spacious townhome features an inviting living room and dining room area, a bright kitchen with beautiful cabinets and newly installed stainless-steel appliances. The kitchen has access to the private patio space that is perfect for summer cookouts and entertaining with lovely views of the large backyard. This home also features a master suite with a walk-in closet and an updated master bathroom. Newer HVAC system (3/2021), Windowpanes (8/2020), Water Heater (3/2021), Ceiling fans (2021) and Stainless-steel fridge (9/2021). This home is move-in ready and won't last long. Come see this one today!