2 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $175,000

Almost impossible to find 2nd level ranch Abbey Ridge Townhouse with new carpet and freshly painted. 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 2 car garage with a small deck. Primary suite has 2 walk in closets easy access to bathroom! 2nd bedroom also has walk in closet! Vaulted living dining areas with sliding door to your private balcony! Spacious kitchen with oversized island! Cabinet and counter space of a large single family home! End unit, great location close to everything. Come see today. There have been rentals in the community prior so might be a great investment opportunity! Check with HOA to confirm