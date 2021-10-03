 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $175,000

2 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $175,000

2 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $175,000

All cleaned up and ready for it's new owner. Recent updates include: Roof, Newer Appliances, Fence and Gate, Updated Electric, Spray crawlspace insulation and newer Attic insulation,Attic Fan,Newer Gutters,Thermostat,Water Heater,Propane garage heater,Newer Garage door,Newer Furnace,2 New portable Air conditioners. Central air unit has not been used and is being sold as is. Enjoy the screnn patio. Large side parking pad for Boat ,Trailer, or RV. Priced to sell

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics