 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $179,900

2 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $179,900

A great value in todays competitive market. Spacious 2 bedroom ranch with a highly sought after full basement. Main floor flows well with the eat in kitchen adjacent to and open to the nicely sized living room. The kitchen has ample eating area and loads of cabinet and counter space. Outside is a fully fenced rear yard, huge deck and so much more.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular