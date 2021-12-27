2 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $179,900

Be the first to know
New restaurant opens in former Northsiders Lake Geneva location.
Proposed Kwik Trip convenient store and gas station receives final approval in the City of Lake Geneva.
Geneva Theater could be renovated to include different types of entertainment
A 40-year-old man ended up with charges for heroin possession after his car didn't start, police offered him a ride and they reportedly discov…
A 44-year-old man is facing charges after he reportedly engaged in abusive, profane and loud manner at Creek Road Community Church on Dec. 11.
An Illinois engineer says the creature he saw was fast, athletic and massive, covering a two-lane road in two quick strides.
Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin finally re-opened Thursday night after dozens of vehicles were involved in multiple crashes in the morning.
After less than a year in business, the Wicked Poke Hut, 120 Broad St., has announced the business’ last day will be Tuesday, Dec. 21.
A 22-year-old is facing charges after reportedly caused bodily harm to an officer inside the Walworth County Jail on Friday, Dec. 17.
BURLINGTON — A Burlington man has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor.