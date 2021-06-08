2 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $189,900

Shows like a model immaculate end unit has 2 Car Garage! and looks out to huge private open area. Entertainment sized Living Room with fireplace. Large dining area off kitchen has sliders looking out to Concrete Patio. Plenty of cabinets and counter tops in spacious Kitchen. Master Suite with vaulted ceilings and 2 walk in closets, luxury master bath with double shower and separate soaker tub. 2nd bedroom also has large 9x4 walk in closet. entire unit has all new flooring and neutral paint throughout. storage galore. Close to shopping. This is an exceptional deal/opportunity that is sure to be gone soon. View More