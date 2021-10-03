 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $199,000

Perfect home for first-time homebuyers or downsizers. Clean and roomy with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Beautiful Hardwood floors in the living room and both bedrooms. The kitchen offers a breakfast bar, a separate dining area, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinets. The bright and sunny laundry room can double as a home office. Huge backyard with deck, a shed and mature trees. All this and a 2.5 car garage. This home has been well maintained and cared for. Nothing to do but move in and enjoy your new home.

