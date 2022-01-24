Charming updated ranch located just outside of downtown McHenry on a quiet street. This home boasts a spacious deck and fenced in backyard with large storage shed. Other enticing features include an updated fireplace, large eat in kitchen that has just been updated, and new plush carpet in living areas and master bedroom. New windows, water heater, and garage door add to the appeal of this MUST-SEE home!
2 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $209,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It’s official. The Driehaus Estate has sold, David Curry of Geneva Lakefront Realty confirmed on his real estate blog on Monday, Jan. 17.
TOWN OF GENEVA — One of the area’s most popular winter attractions opens Saturday, Jan. 22.
The new bakery is open for call-in orders and will soon to be open for walk-in customers, likely in February.
On Jan. 13 Delavan Police warned people Delavan Lake had thin ice when an ATV went through the ice. But people didn’t listen.
The housing market was hot. So this couple bought a former funeral home in Racine and turned it into an actual home.
There has been a lot of discussion that the Cafe Calamari property could be sold to a developer. Talks are ongoing, but nothing is finalized and nothing has yet been presented to the village.
Three Walworth County High School students, including Lake Geneva Badger High School’s Sarah Teske, Delavan-Darien High School's Liam Jeninga …
Planning a wedding may seem like trying to keep millions of plates spinning all at once while riding a unicycle on a tightrope over the Grand Canyon.
Williams Bay roads should be a little quieter going forward, after the Williams Bay Village Board passed an ordinance prohibiting engine braki…
In a little bit of a switcheroo, the Board Shop and Audrey L’s are swapping places on Broad Street in Downtown Lake Geneva.