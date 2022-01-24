 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $209,000

Charming updated ranch located just outside of downtown McHenry on a quiet street. This home boasts a spacious deck and fenced in backyard with large storage shed. Other enticing features include an updated fireplace, large eat in kitchen that has just been updated, and new plush carpet in living areas and master bedroom. New windows, water heater, and garage door add to the appeal of this MUST-SEE home!

