 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $218,000

2 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $218,000

2 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $218,000

Bright and sunny Ranch style home with full unfinished basement. Basement has plumbing to add a 2nd bath. Basement provides more than enough space to add additional bedrooms or living space. (Currently used as a workout area) Patio provides a natural gas firepit. *New Roof*New Windows*New Siding*New Water Heater- all under 3yrs New custom built shed in yard. Water Softener owned and will remain. Patio furniture to remain if wanted.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics