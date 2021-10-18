2 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $218,000

Bright and sunny Ranch style home with full unfinished basement. Basement has plumbing to add a 2nd bath. Basement provides more than enough space to add additional bedrooms or living space. (Currently used as a workout area) Patio provides a natural gas firepit. *New Roof*New Windows*New Siding*New Water Heater- all under 3yrs New custom built shed in yard. Water Softener owned and will remain. Patio furniture to remain if wanted.