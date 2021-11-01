 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $235,000

Fantastic opportunity to own a beautifully cared-for 2 bed, 1.1 bath ranch property. The home features 2 additional finished rooms and a half bath in the full basement, and the unfinished area of the basement offers plenty of space for all of your laundry and storage needs. a 2 car attached garage, sizable fully fenced yard, and no maintenance Trex decking! Windows were replaced 7 years ago. Newer HWH & HVAC. Updated kitchen with beautiful 42" cabinets (equipped with pull-out drawers), SS appliances, and quartz countertops. New flooring and paint throughout much of the home. So many wonderful features! Your buyers won't be disappointed!

