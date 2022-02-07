2 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $325,000

Beautifully landscaped ranch located close to schools and fox river chain. 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with office/possible 3rd bedroom. Kitchen looks out to family room with cathedral ceiling. Sky lights in the family room and 2nd bathroom for added natural light. Bonus sunroom off the family room brings amazing natural light into the house. Sunroom has sliding door access to backyard paver patio. 3 car garage with back door access to backyard. Large basement, all measurements estimated.