2 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $349,490

Quality Builder Open! They are Building and Selling Homes! Welcome to the "Bayview" This Proposed New Construction to be Built Ranch Home by this Family Builder. These Photos are of another Bayview that was built and is an example of what this Builder can build for you. It features 2 Bedrooms plus Study (Optional 3rd Bedroom), 2.1 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage and Full English Basement! Select All Your Interior Colors and Options at their Design Center conveniently located On Site. Kitchens feature Aristocraft Custom Quality 42' Cabinets, GE Appliances. Be Prepared to Be Amazed with the Quality Workmanship Throughout! With A Focus On Service, this Builder Works With Their Customers to Ensure Complete Satisfaction! Many More Incredible Floor Plans to Chose From. Check Out The Awesome Models To Appreciate What Your New Home Could Be! Thank You & We Look Forward to Serving You! This Pricing is for the Bayview on homesite 131 with a full English Basement.**Please note the examples shown in the photos are available options at an additional cost.