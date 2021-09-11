This Builder is Open! They are Building and Selling Homes! This is the New "Grant" Model. This Proposed New Construction to be Built Ranch Home by this Builder. It features 2 Bedrooms with a Study (Optional 3rd Bedroom), 2 Bathrooms, Large Great Room, Spacious Kitchen with Large Island and Walk In Pantry. Breakfast Nook. 2 Car Garage and Basement with also a Crawl Space for Extra Storage! Select All Your Interior Colors and Options at their Design Center conveniently located On Site. Kitchens feature Aristocraft Custom Quality 42" Cabinets, GE Appliances. Be Prepared to Be Amazed with the Quality Workmanship Throughout! With A Focus On Service, this Builder Works With Their Customers to Ensure Complete Satisfaction! Many More Incredible Floor Plans to Chose From. Check Out The Awesome Models To Appreciate What Your New Home Could Be! Thank You & We Look Forward to Serving You! This Pricing is for the Grant on Homesite 78.
2 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $356,990
