Perfect investor opportunity! Great location in unincorporated McHenry. Near Fox River, Chapel Hill Country Club, restaurants, and shopping. Home is being sold as-is with all contents of the home. Room dimensions are estimated. Refer to co-listing agent for showings.
2 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $60,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Majestic Mountain, the former Lake Geneva ski hill, is back on the market for $5.75 million.
Disabled Walworth County man unable to cast ballot April 5; State Supreme Court to take up issue April 13
A Walworth County man, who has run for local office in the past and is disabled, said his absentee ballot was not accepted for the April 5 spr…
Before this past Christmas, I had to walk into the Lake Geneva Fire Department and have my wedding ring cut off. Even though I’m happily marri…
For area pizza and pasta lovers, it’s the end of an era.
The DNR is actively investigating the matter, because the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act enacted in 1940 made it illegal to possess, sell, hunt, or even offer to sell, hunt or possess bald eagles.
Cory Engelbert and Travis Shahulak had intentions of opening their EPTC Baseball back in December 2021, but with shipping having slowed down d…
On Friday April 1 at approximately 12:33 p.m. the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center received a 911 call reporting a boat e…
Yerkes Observatory planned to be opened for public tours in May
Lake Geneva and Walworth County plan to conduct study to determine if traffic signals are warranted near Center Street and Interchange North.
The race for Williams Bay School Board came down to a small three-vote margin, with Mark Schneider just barely eking ahead of Sam Perkins.