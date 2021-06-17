 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $89,900

2 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $89,900

2 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $89,900

Smaller cozy and very affordable home. New interior paint and carpet all appliances and mechanicals in good working condition. Large private yard mostly fenced, home needs some TLC but is ready to move in, great for a starter or investment home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics