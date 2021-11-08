 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Mchenry - $152,900

Motivated Seller! Imagine yourself in this lovely 2 Bed, 1 Bath home in the great town of McHenry. Includes an eat in Kitchen and newly installed flooring in the Living Room. Remodeled bathroom with updated fixtures also features opposing shower heads in the shower. Enjoy grilling out and relaxing on the deck behind the home overlooking the large backyard in this quiet neighborhood. A 2-car garage and a storage shed are a must have for all your toys and Illinois winters. Attic with pull down stairs which provides an abundance of storage located in the hallway of the home. This property has all Anderson Windows and blown-in insulation which makes for a maintenance free and energy efficient home. Take a walk to Peterson Park or put your toes in the sand at McCullom Lake Beach. You are minutes away from downtown McHenry as well as shopping and great local restaurants. Come take a look and see for yourself!

