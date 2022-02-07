Mukwonago stunner just hit the market! This ranch home gives you 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, & a 3 seasons room! Offering a cozy gas fireplace, roomy floorplan & California closets! You will love the large front Pella windows w/ built in blinds. Kitchen is equipped w/ all appliances, plus a mini fridge!This lovely home also boasts an oversized attached 2 car garage w/ shelving, walk up attic storage & side roller utility door. Enjoy the summer months entertaining in style in the 3 seasons room w/full sliding doors & screens, or relax near the bonfire pit. You'll also love the fenced yard, raised garden beds,low maintenance landscape beds, & new 7x7 storage shed! Located on a cul du sac. Walking distance to downtown, Field Park- Maxwell Street Days, Library, Coffee shop,& Miniwaukan Park
2 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $249,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
After seeing Burger King workers touching food without gloves on, customer allegedly pointed gun at employee
A Milwaukee man was allegedly so enraged upon seeing Burger King workers in Racine County touching food without gloves on that he demanded a refund and, even after receiving the refund, pointed a gun at a drive-thru worker.
Abbey Resort could purchase 20-acre property from Inspiration Ministries for a hospitality academy.
BLOOMFIELD — Police reportedly found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop for expired plates.
Plans released for old Williams Bay Keg Room property that owners of Green Grocer, Clear Waters Salon Spa bought
New life will soon be coming to Williams Bay, after the owners of Green Grocer and Clear Waters Salon and Spa bought a long-time vacant lot in…
In the not-so-distant future Downtown Williams Bay could have a new look. The owners of the Green Grocer and Clear Waters Salon and Spa have b…
A man reportedly choked a woman in an aisle at the Delavan Walmart and faces multiple charges.
Walworth County Sheriffs deputies went undercover to bust a local cocaine dealer.
Billionaire J. Christopher Reyes purchases Driehaus Estate for $36 million
TOWN OF GENEVA — One of the area’s most popular winter attractions opens Saturday, Jan. 22.
It was a special day for Big Foot High School as six Chiefs’ athletes signed their national letter of intents for their respective sports to c…