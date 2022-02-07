2 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $249,900

Mukwonago stunner just hit the market! This ranch home gives you 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, & a 3 seasons room! Offering a cozy gas fireplace, roomy floorplan & California closets! You will love the large front Pella windows w/ built in blinds. Kitchen is equipped w/ all appliances, plus a mini fridge!This lovely home also boasts an oversized attached 2 car garage w/ shelving, walk up attic storage & side roller utility door. Enjoy the summer months entertaining in style in the 3 seasons room w/full sliding doors & screens, or relax near the bonfire pit. You'll also love the fenced yard, raised garden beds,low maintenance landscape beds, & new 7x7 storage shed! Located on a cul du sac. Walking distance to downtown, Field Park- Maxwell Street Days, Library, Coffee shop,& Miniwaukan Park