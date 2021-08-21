2 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $349,900

''THE GRAND''MUKWONAGO CONDOMINIUMS LOCATED IN THE HEART OF MUKWONAGO WITH ALL OF THE CONVENIENCES THE VILLAGE HAS TO OFFER. WALK TO JUST ABOUT EVERYTHING. THESE THREE STORY UNITS BOAST PRIVATE ELEVATORS IN EACH UNIT, 2-1/2 BATHS, 2 GOOD SIZED BEDROOMS EACH WITH THEIR OWN PRIVATE BATH, DINING ROOM, LARGE LIVING AREA AND KITCHEN. THE MASTER BEDROOM SUITE BOASTS A PRIVATE BALCONY FOR YOUR MORNING COFFEE OR TO WATCH THE STARS AT NIGHT. THE HALF BATH FINISHES THE FIRST FLOOR MAIN LEVEL. THE OVER SIZED 2 - 1/2 CAR GARAGE IS ON THE GROND LEVEL AND HAS AMPLE STORAGE SPACE FOR OTHER PERSONAL ITEMS.