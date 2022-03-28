2 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $150,000

Fabulous Move In Ready Ranch home with Access to the Chain of Lakes. Home Features 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath and a 1 Car Garage. Large Living Room with Picture Window. Kitchen has Maple Cabinets, Stainless Steel Applicances and Table Space. Large Family Room has a Fire Place and Great Views of the Fully Fenced Yard. New Roof 2020, Crawl Space Encapsulated 2019, Furnace 6 years old, Water Heater 5 years old, Refridgerator 2-3 years and Washer & Dryer 1 year old. Home is Located off Route 12 on a Private Dead End Street.