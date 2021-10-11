2 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $159,900

BUYER FINANCING FELL APART. CUTE HOME IN A PRIVATE SETTING. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is larger than it looks and is located on .39 acres on a dead end street. The open concept floorplan and vaulted ceiling with wood beam provides for an airy feel throughout. Kitchen has island, breakfast bar and opens to family room with wood burning fireplace. Sliders off dining area lead to the deck, patio and large fenced yard with room to add a pool. Minutes to Fox Lake commuter train and all the Chain O Lakes has to offer.