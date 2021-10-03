 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $227,000

Magnificent LOG HOME! Completely NEW Furnace, AC, Water Heater and Appliances. Beautiful spacious interior with cathedral ceilings throughout. Open floorplan with new hickory hardwood floors, wood trim and doors. Tall fireplace with stone finish. Beautiful hickory kitchen cabinets with granite countertops. Both bedrooms have ample closet space. Beautiful landscaping and large deck for tasty barbecues. Full basement and ample room to build garage if desired.

