Opportunity is knocking with this cute 2 bedroom (possibly 3), 1.5 bath ranch on partial basement. Open plan flows from living room, to dining room to family room. Cute covered back porch. 2 car attached garage. Shed included. Home is on .36 acre. Lot to the east is also available for sale. Home could use some updating/repairs...build some sweat equity! If you need 3 bedrooms, the family room could possibly be converted to a primary suite. Short distance to sparkling clean Lakes (Mary and Elizabeth) with beach and water ski show. Short drive to Wilmot Ski Hill (a Vale Resort), 12 mins to Lake Geneva, 1 hour to Chicago/Milwaukee. Pubs, shops, eateries nearby. Festivals/events throughout the year in town. Near routes 12 and 173 for easy commute.
2 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $200,000
