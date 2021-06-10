2 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $200,000

Welcome home to this charming cottage in Twin Lakes, WI. Located just blocks from Lake Mary. This 2BR/1BA home has been completely remodeled, inside and out. The front stoop was recently redone and the home is surrounded by landscaping. The partially fenced-in backyard is adjacent to the Ice House trail. The kitchen has been outfitted with brand new Stainless Steel appliances, a glass tile backsplash, brilliant white cabinetry, and an impressive pantry. The updated bathroom features a tile bathtub and granite counter. A sliding barndoor conceals the Mudroom/Laundry Room, just off the kitchen. The open concept living room boasts a large picture window and distressed plank flooring. View More