2 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $239,900

Completely renovated home, this home was completely taken down to the studs, everything in home from the outside to inside has been tastefully done. New roof, furnace, AC, windows, electrical, plumbing, appliances, flooring, insulation, drywall and the list goes on. Relax on your beautiful deck overlooking your yard. A block away from the association's private beach and dock along with downtown Twin Lakes. Enjoy the Lake Life on Lake Mary, bring your boat and keep it docked all summer for added convenience! $200/yr association fee. Boat slip $100.