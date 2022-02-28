2 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $240,000

.64 ACRES! Plum, Pear and Apple trees included. Space for gardens too. Opportunity is knocking with this cute 2 bedroom (possibly 3), 1.5 bath ranch on partial basement. Open plan flows from living room, to dining room to family room. Home is on .36 acres and the .28 acre lot to the east is included! 2 car attached garage. Home could use some updating...build some sweat equity! If you need 3 bedrooms, the family room could possibly be converted. Short distance to sparkling clean Lakes (Mary and Elizabeth). Shops, eateries and pubs nearby. Lots of fun events all year long in down town Twin Lakes. Wilmot Ski Hill (a Vale Resort) is a short drive away. Close to Route 12 for easy commute. Lake Geneva is just 12 minutes away. 1 hour to Milwaukee or Chicago.