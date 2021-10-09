2 Bedroom Home in Waterford - $300,000

This like new Waterford Condo is better than new construction! Amazing kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite counters & tons of cabinet space. Large living room w/ lots of southern-facing windows for natural light, gas fireplace and high ceilings. Open concept floor-plan is loaded with upgraded features - solid wood doors, tile flooring in bathrooms and much more! You'll absolutely love the Sun Room which leads to the private tiered patio. First floor laundry & drop zone area off garage. Garage is oversized to fit larger truck/vehicles and is fully insulated and finished. HUGE basement is full of possibilities - high ceilings, egress window & pre-plumbed for full bath! Super convenient location off Hwy 20/83 & Hwy 36. Don't miss this GREAT opportunity!