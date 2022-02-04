2 Bedroom Home in Whitewater - $570,000

Imagine living on the lake and creating memories by springtime. This charming two bedroom (one upstairs, one downstairs) home is ''move in'' ready. Open concept with plenty of room for outdoor activities. Enjoy views of the lake to the North, South and East. Over 75 feet of waterfront for your own private pier and dock. This is very reasonably priced waterfrontage. You can enjoy water sports, fishing and approximately 5.4 miles of shoreline on 705 acre Whitewater Lake. Located near the Kettle Moraine State Forest, experience all that area has to offer with nearby hiking, biking, horseback riding, cross country skiing, and snowmobile trails. This home is only 10 minutes to town for restaurants, shopping, and the University of Whitewater. Click here for video