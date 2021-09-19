Efficient 2 BR, 1BA condo within walking distance to Lake Geneva. Unit on the upper level and has balconies off both the kitchen and living room area. Solid surface counter tops in the kitchen. Cherry floors, new appliances, detached one car garage with opener. There is an in-ground swimming pool on the complex and an assigned parking space right outside the main entrance. Unit is in great condition and ideal for the weekend retreat or full time residence.
2 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $195,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Overdose investigation at Lake Geneva motel leads to several drug-related charges for Waukesha man.
An Elkhorn Waterworks employee allegedly participated in neglectful treatment of the city's water supply in 2018, resulting in high levels of …
ELKHORN — An Elkhorn woman reportedly drove her car into a boat, punched a man and then resisted arrest.
Man reportedly had inappropriate contact with kids at Lake Geneva YMCA in 2017, 2018 now faces child porn charges
Lake Geneva man charged with possession of child pornography may have made inappropriate comments to children at YMCA.
Wisconsin restaurant closes after getting $464,040 in COVID funds; owner blames government then recants
The Pine Cone restaurant in DeForest closed Monday with the owner leaving a note on the door blaming the state and federal government for its demise.
- Updated
The mother of a biracial running back at Westosha Central High School says each time her son carried the ball against Burlington High School last Friday, players could be heard saying "Get that n-----," a claim a Burlington team captain has denied.
Fontana village trustees have decided on increased parking, slip and ramp rates for next year’s season.
Town of Delavan supper club sold to new owners after being family operated for about 55 years.
ELKHORN — A Walworth County Jail inmate has been charged after reportedly punching a tablet computer and breaking it after having trouble work…
- Updated
Police have released little information, but say they are taking the incident "very seriously" and are "committed to upholding the public's trust."