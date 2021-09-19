2 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $195,000

Efficient 2 BR, 1BA condo within walking distance to Lake Geneva. Unit on the upper level and has balconies off both the kitchen and living room area. Solid surface counter tops in the kitchen. Cherry floors, new appliances, detached one car garage with opener. There is an in-ground swimming pool on the complex and an assigned parking space right outside the main entrance. Unit is in great condition and ideal for the weekend retreat or full time residence.