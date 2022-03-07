2 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $450,000

CHARMING YEAR ROUND COTTAGE - lake side of Geneva Street! Walk to Geneva Lake shore, Pier 290, Beach, Restaurants....minutes to marina and hiking paths of Kishwauketoe! This 2 bed (plus den/bunk room) 1.5 bath lives large with lots of entertaining space - an open concept kitchen, dining & living room, separate family room and a 3 season sunporch - your summer is set! Laundry main floor. Parking plentiful with attached garage, side drive and additional parking pad for two. Shed in back stores your water toys - all you need is your suit and resident beach passes!!